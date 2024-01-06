Extreme Monochrome Photography, North Cascades, Washington State, USA

"Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose" Kris Kristofferson.

Obviously, the edit is non-conformist. I am exploring without a final tidy ending in mind. Opening so that it can reach me. Letting go so it can teach me. True failure is not experimenting, not daring. I'll crash and burn.

The lighting was perfect. The surface was as still as I've ever seen it. I knew I could frame it with my sharp 55mm lens.

I dropped down the rocks to the lowest possible spot. I set my tripod in the water. Then, a new wave of fog slowly began moving in. Knowing fog finds jail here due to the tall mountains surrounding this lake, I started the shoot. The magic wand waved for just a few frames.

The narrowest view of the Summit Pyramid of "High Peak", better known today as Mount Shuksan, is from here. Other North Cascades mountain peaks are also visible in this picture.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now