    Sumburgh Head Lighthouse, Shetland Islands, Scotland
    By David Irvine

    I visit the Shetlands nearly always in October with my wife. She goes off to do knitting things with ladies and men from all over the world for Shetland Wool Week, and I get off by myself to take landscape photos.

    It's nearly deserted on the beautiful beaches and cliff tops. I do, at times, feel a bit vulnerable by myself, as I am 68 years old now, but I love the solitude and quietness in the Shetlands.

    We have nearly always had good weather at this time of year, but it is Scotland, and Shetland is nearer to Norway than Aberdeen.

    The photo was taken at the bottom of some cliffs, which was a bit of a scramble to get down, but my wife was with me that day.


