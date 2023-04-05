Eastern Sierra, California, USA

The calm before a record snowfall would decimate this area, leaving feet of snow behind, transforming the landscape into an impenetrable fortress of granite boulders and snow. One false move, and you could break a leg if you were to try navigating around or on the normally grippy rocks.

It was incredible to see so much snow hit this area. I have spent so much time here over the years, and it was just a unique experience. I was very thankful for the 4-wheel drive and being south enough to escape it!

