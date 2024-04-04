    Search
    Huangshan Mountains, China

    By Bill Sisson
    The Huangshan Mountains in China are famous for their steep granite ridges, bonsai-like trees, and cloud formations. My wife and I hiked in these mountains for three days. One morning, I rose early before sunrise to catch the mountains from a mountain top during the blue hour. Low clouds covered the valley floors to the east in a broad panorama.

    I captured several images of the ridges receding toward the eastern horizon as the sky brightened with the approaching sunrise. By focusing on the receding ridges, I was echoing, in a more abstract way, traditional Chinese landscape paintings, which often used layers of landscape, such as receding mountain ridges, to help achieve the illusion of three-dimensional depth.

    The Huangshan Mountains, with their receding mountain ridges, inspired many of these landscape paintings, which have also influenced my landscape photography.


