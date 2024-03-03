Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

The mountains, especially of Banff National Park, are one of my favourite places to be, and really the reason I got into photography. On this particular day, I went out intending to capture a sunset in the Rockies.

I spent the day exploring some other areas and grabbing shots of scenic locations such as Lake Minnewanka and Two-Jack Lake, making sure to arrive at my final location with plenty of time to set up before sunset.

I found a roadside turnout with an exit that went up a small hillside, a perfect photo spot. The snow was really deep, so I parked at the bottom and hiked all my gear up the hillside. When I found that ideal spot, I set up my tripod and began to wait for the sun to set.

While moving around, I hadn't realized how cold it was, so standing and waiting in the chilly air was quite challenging, especially since I had forgotten gloves.

The sky was clear, with only a few small clouds on the far horizon, nothing to reflect the brilliant sunset I was hoping for. The sky as the sun was actually setting was pretty disappointing for what I had gone out searching for. There is almost no colour, with the sky just getting progressively darker. But the clouds finally shifted over the mountain and lit up faintly in the purple sky once the sun was behind the mountain, creating the image seen in this photo.

I'm happy with the images I got that night, but I've always returned for more sunsets in the Rockies. And I always come better prepared than that time now!

