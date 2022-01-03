Mt Sombre, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

During a snowshoe trek with my camera at Mt Sombre Forest in St-Donat-de-Montcalm region, I was hunting for shapes, curves, shadows, textures, and patterns. Passing through this location, the infinite number of lines created by the tree’s shadows caught my attention. The snow’s texture, its purity and the ice crystals floating on that magic carpet also fascinated me. For those conditions, I had learned the importance of exposure to the right (ETTR). The many aspects of snow define for me the beauty of winter, and in late afternoon, shadows are more pronounced. Each time I put on my snowshoes, I anticipate those marvelous moments.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

