Reykjavik Coast, Iceland

The picture was taken on a cold (-10 degrees Celsius) winter evening at one of my favourite coast sites in Reykjavik, Iceland, where you can see the sea.

I love the light when the sun has set. The magic happens; the sea gets a certain glow for only a few minutes. It's fun just to "be in the Flow" on my own, with the camera playing with some intentional camera movement filled with joy and fulfilment. I wish the viewer could feel that, too, but on his own personal terms.

