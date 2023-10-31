    Search
    Century Oak Tree, Vilnius Region, Lithuania

    By Algirdas Sinkevicius

    Being someone who loves nature, I not only enjoy capturing its beauty through photography but also find joy in creating plant terrariums. Recently, I had an event that required a lot of effort. The workload left me exhausted within two weeks. On the day it hit me, I desperately needed to recharge and regain my energy. So, I decided to find solace in the autumn scenery near the Saides River.

    Saides River is truly a wonderful place during the autumn season. I embarked on a revitalizing journey, spending hours exploring and capturing the enchanting sights of trees, mushrooms and the flowing river itself; everything nature generously offered – it was a delight!

    Amongst all the photos I took during this trip, there is one picture that depicts a majestic century oak tree, which I would like to share with you.

