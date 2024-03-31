Lofoten Islands, Norway

The photo was taken while travelling through winter Norway. We had spent a few hours in Flatanger grotto and later went to explore the surroundings willing to make the most of the short winter daylight.

The weather was perfect, no wind and everything was still and resting. It was that tranquility that captured my view in that scene together with the eternal beauty of the North, combining the timeless might of rocks, the liquid variation of the sea, that kept down just for couple of hours, and fragility and tenderness of northern nature.

