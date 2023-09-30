The Yellow Carpet, St Viateur, Quebec, Canada

This photograph was taken in mid-September 2023 near the village of St-Viateur, Quebec, Canada. I was scouting for interesting landscapes in this agricultural region. Approaching the area, the weather conditions were mixed. It was sunny on one side and darkly cloudy on the other.

The drama at this spot amazed me, and I had to stop and park the car on the side of the road. The lighting conditions were unbelievable. A gorgeous yellow illuminated carpet contrasted with heavy-colored clouds painted with a rainbow! I did not take the time to install my tripod as I was afraid to lose the rainbow in the scene.

I overexposed by one stop to have a perfect histogram (ETTR) and took the shot handheld. I gathered over 30 images in these marvellous conditions that afternoon and picked up three other rainbows. Once again, it confirms that scouting in cloudy conditions may be worthwhile.

