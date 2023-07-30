Winter Sunburst, North Cascades, Washington State, USA

This is my secret winter sunburst trail. It is located in the North Cascades of Washington State.

I love to explore. I prefer finding photogenic locations on my own. This location offers the best winter sunbursts I have found to date.

It begins to show its beauty during the first winter storms. The forest is extremely dense, so heavy snowfall is necessary. A 4X4 vehicle is the only way to enter this forest during winter. Once I park my SUV, I take the winding trail with my gear. These trees have very appealing expressions. This forest is hidden from light until sunset. During sunset, its magic is revealed as the warm colors glow, lighting in different directions. The best evenings are the last ones of the season, as the large amounts of snow create a winter wonderland. At the height of winter, there is no possible way to drive into the forest due to the copious amounts of snow that accumulates. This spot fires only a few weeks per year.

