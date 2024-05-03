Gokarna, Karnataka, India

A temple town and one of the best beach destinations in India, Gokarna is located in the state of Karnataka. The triangular stack of rocks you see at the farthest end of the image is Shiva rock, which forms a part of Om Beach.

Gokarna is a tourist destination, and the number of tourists has increased since Covid-19. Om Beach is one of the locations that is quite popular with tourists, and it is difficult to capture a scene devoid of people. That late afternoon, the scene was no different, with several people forming a part of the scene/landscape. After carefully scouting the area adjacent to Shiva Rock, I came across this outcrop that hung over the water (Arabian Sea) and overlooked the lower rock formations that led toward the triangular centerpiece. Thankfully, no one was in front of the camera due to the wave action.

As sunset approached, rain clouds gathered in the eastern and southern sky, with flashes of lightning here and there. Hoping to capture a streak or two, I increased the exposure time by putting on an ND filter and kept shooting. Forty minutes into this process, I stopped shooting, quickly checked the frames, and moved on to the next point to shoot a bit more before the last light vanished.

This scene is a vertical panorama of 3 shots, and the sky is a time blend from the end of those 40 minutes.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now