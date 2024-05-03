Three Sisters, North Taranaki Coast, New Zealand

On the North Taranaki coastline, near Tongaporutu, stand two towering rock formations, formerly three, known as the Three Sisters, each reaching a height of 25 meters. Once, Elephant Rock graced this scene, standing proudly beside the sisters until erosion claimed its form in 2016.

It's worth noting that at the beginning of the century, four sisters stood tall, but the relentless sea gradually reclaimed them over time.

Stroll along the riverbank and the promontory during low tide to discover the formations.

Surprisingly, no one was there that morning except me, running with a camera between the rocks. The water comes very quickly, and the sight of the stone idols at dawn is so mesmerizing that you can very soon find yourself surrounded by water. Wonderful trap!

