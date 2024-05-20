Spring in England is a unique experience. The air is filled with the vibrant green of fresh leaves and a sea of bluebells, their violet-blue hue perfectly complementing the green canopy above, creating a scene straight out of a fairytale Michael Elkan

Canon 5D Mk II

Canon 24-105mm f/4L

f/8, 1/60sec, ISO 800

Spring in England is a unique experience. The air is filled with the vibrant green of fresh leaves, and the English beechwood is bathed in a soft, translucent light that filters through the forest canopy. But the real magic happens on the forest floor, where a breathtaking wildflower spectacle unfolds. A sea of bluebells, their violet-blue hue perfectly complementing the green canopy above, creates a scene straight out of a fairytale.

I was rewarded by doing a little online research before visiting England from Canada. From a photographic point of view, I was looking for the densest carpet of bluebells I could find. This meant finding a publicly accessible beechwood of mature trees with little other ground cover.

Having discovered a suitable location in Northamptonshire, timing became important. Fortunately, this subject looks fantastic for a couple of weeks in April and May. On arrival, I was therefore able to wait for an overcast day to vividly capture the green and violet colour palate by limiting the dynamic range and avoiding distracting sunlit patches in the image. As this is a popular destination on a private estate, all visitors were required to stay on designated trails and no tripods were allowed. The photographs I made were, therefore, handheld using high ISO with an electronically stabilized lens.

Composition is key in photography, and I found mine in the natural elements of the forest. The vertical tree trunks created a striking contrast against the horizontal striations of blue on the forest floor. I framed the shot with a bunch of green leaves on the left, providing a focal point for the viewer. In post-processing, I cropped the image to a cinematic aspect ratio of 16:9, emphasizing the tonal variations of blue against the rhythm of the trees. This also balanced the tonality and colour contrast by raising the virtual horizon above the centreline, creating a more visually appealing image.

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Subscribe to VIP now