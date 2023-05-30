Canon 70-200mm f/4L
f/9, 1/25sec, ISO 100
I hiked into the dunes in the late afternoon, and the heat quickly got to me. A lone cottonwood was growing in the dunes in the middle of nowhere, so I sat under its shade. I was looking out over the wide dune fields when I decided to see how things would look close up. I put on my 70-200mm lens and scanned the area, still sitting under the tree.
This yucca plant was part of several growing about a quarter mile from me, but through the telephoto view, I could isolate it against the beautiful curve of the dune. When the sun set and the horizon glowed pink, I had the picture I wanted.
Minimalist images may look simple, but finding that beautiful, simple composition in the middle of a large scene is very difficult. Had I not had a telephoto lens with me, I would have never seen this.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor