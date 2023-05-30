White Sands National Park is located in the state of New Mexico. The park covers 145,762 acres in the Tularosa Basin, including the southern field of white sand dunes composed of gypsum crystals. Approximately 12,000 years ago, the land within the Tularosa Basin featured large lakes, streams, grasslands, and Ice Age mammals. As the climate warmed, rain and snowmelt dissolved gypsum from the surrounding mountains and carried it into the basin. Laura Zirino

Canon 5D Mk III

Canon 70-200mm f/4L

f/9, 1/25sec, ISO 100

I travelled from San Diego to White Sands in New Mexico in late July to photograph thunderstorms, but, as usually happens, the storms dissipated right after I got there. It was very hot on this particular day, around 95F, and the clouds were clearing in the afternoon, so I wasn't terribly optimistic about doing any photography. I should have had more faith, however, because White Sands offers something beautiful to photograph no matter what the weather conditions are like.

I hiked into the dunes in the late afternoon, and the heat quickly got to me. A lone cottonwood was growing in the dunes in the middle of nowhere, so I sat under its shade. I was looking out over the wide dune fields when I decided to see how things would look close up. I put on my 70-200mm lens and scanned the area, still sitting under the tree.

This yucca plant was part of several growing about a quarter mile from me, but through the telephoto view, I could isolate it against the beautiful curve of the dune. When the sun set and the horizon glowed pink, I had the picture I wanted.

Minimalist images may look simple, but finding that beautiful, simple composition in the middle of a large scene is very difficult. Had I not had a telephoto lens with me, I would have never seen this.

