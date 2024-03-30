Asciano, Tuscany, Italy

I was driving with my car in the Crete Senesi area near Asciano, looking for a photographic spot that I had studied and searched for before my departure.

Suddenly, however, I found myself in front of this sunset, which, in just a few seconds, coloured the sky with a thousand shades.

I stopped my car and started walking along the edge of the road when, in the distance, I saw this group of solitary trees in the hills of the Crete Senesi.

Therefore, I immediately mounted my telephoto lens and captured this moment, which lasted only a few moments before the darkness of the evening fell.

The Crete Senesi area always offers landscape photographers discoveries and new shooting points with its almost lunar landscapes and its solitary trees among the hills.

Often, stopping the car on the side of the road and looking around is enough to discover new shots and landscapes that we never thought we would find.

Stop and observe the nature that surrounds us without any rush.

This is the magic that photography gives us, capturing that unique and unrepeatable moment that we can no longer see in the frenzy of everyday life.

I have visited Tuscany several times, and in different seasons and at any time of the year, it offers us the opportunity to photograph its wonderful landscapes with different colours, from the bright green of the gentle and sinuous hills of the Val d'Orcia to its farms isolated and its cypress avenues to the yellow ocher of the Crete Senesi with its clayey soils.

