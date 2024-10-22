Giant Wheel, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

In October 2024, my good friend and fellow photographer Wendy invited me to join her in the Old Port of Montreal area to perform abstract photography.

I had never done such photography before. So, the night before, I searched the web for the nature and meaning of such activity. I was amazed to see the effects created by the ICM techniques (Intentional camera movement).

Walking on the Old Port sidewalk, I saw this amazing rolling giant wheel turning the cabins loaded with people. At the foot, there were beautiful colored foliage trees.

So, I walked a few meters to face this giant beauty.

With my readings, I knew that I would have to perform a long exposure. I installed an ND filter on my zoom lens.

I composed and framed the image using a 56 mm focal length. I set the aperture to F/ 22 (35 mm equivalent). I lowered the ISO to 64. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed myself by 1.7 stops. After all these settings, my camera indicated a 3.2sec exposure. I verified that the image stabilization feature on my camera and lens was on.

Handheld, when I pressed the shutter, I slowly zoomed out of the scene during a long 3.2sec exposure.

Examining this image behind my big screen, I really loved the effects of such a technique. Once again, gear familiarity is important. This approach forces us to open our eyes and creativity during outings.