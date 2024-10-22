    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Giant Wheel, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Download The Latest Issue

    In October 2024, my good friend and fellow photographer Wendy invited me to join her in the Old Port of Montreal area to perform abstract photography.

    I had never done such photography before. So, the night before, I searched the web for the nature and meaning of such activity. I was amazed to see the effects created by the ICM techniques (Intentional camera movement).

    Walking on the Old Port sidewalk, I saw this amazing rolling giant wheel turning the cabins loaded with people. At the foot, there were beautiful colored foliage trees.

    So, I walked a few meters to face this giant beauty.

    With my readings, I knew that I would have to perform a long exposure. I installed an ND filter on my zoom lens.

    I composed and framed the image using a 56 mm focal length. I set the aperture to F/ 22 (35 mm equivalent). I lowered the ISO to 64. To achieve a perfect exposure (ETTR), I overexposed myself by 1.7 stops. After all these settings, my camera indicated a 3.2sec exposure. I verified that the image stabilization feature on my camera and lens was on.

    Handheld, when I pressed the shutter, I slowly zoomed out of the scene during a long 3.2sec exposure.
    Examining this image behind my big screen, I really loved the effects of such a technique. Once again, gear familiarity is important. This approach forces us to open our eyes and creativity during outings.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®