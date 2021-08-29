Olympic Peninsula Wildflowers, WA, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

It is mid May here on the Olympic Peninsula in the state of Washington. The Forget-Me-Nots are in full bloom in this photo. This is a small meadow next to Lake Crescent. The moss covered log leads the eye to the forest in the back of the photo. The light is near to sunset.Crescent Lake is located in the northern foothills of the Olympic Mountaiss about 18 miles west of Port Angeles. The hardest part of taking the photo was choosing the composition that told the best story of the area.

