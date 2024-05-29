The Sea Stacks Intrigues, Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

In November of 2008, my wife and I spent three weeks in Vietnam. During our visit, we had a driver and a qualified guide, and a cruise on the Ha Long Bay was included. The night before the cruise, the guide brought us to a gorgeous location where we had a full view of the area, and the scenery was breathtaking. The guide explained that all curves in the distant scenery were sea stacks and that the junk we would be boarding would navigate around and through them. I framed this landscape through the green vegetation, and the colours of the evening sky set off the distant forms.

The guide told us that this region contains roughly 2,000 islets, most of which are limestone.

We were excited about our upcoming cruise, and the following day, we boarded our vessel. During the day, I had several wonderful opportunities to photograph the sea stacks in the bay, three of which were published in my portfolio.

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/29/04/2024/the-sea-stacks-garden-ha-long-bay-vietnam

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/24/04/2024/the-dragon-paradise-ha-long-bay-vietnam

https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/05/05/2024/the-sea-stacks-channel-ha-long-bay-vietnam

Vietnam is a wonderful country to visit and to photograph.

