Black Forest, Breitnau, Baden Wuerttemberg, Germany

For our family, wintertime is synonymous with holidays in the Black Forest. Winter is a particular hardship for the Upper Black Forest inhabitants as the snow can quickly be metred high. Moreover, if you don't have your own snow plough in winter, you can't get through to the road. Those who produce milk, therefore, have a snow plough.

The high-altitude trails are ideal for short and long hikes. They lead in curved lines past farms, meadows and forests. With children, the destination of a hike that may only be called a stroll is always a hospitable restaurant serving local specialities.

On the day this picture was taken, the light alternated between sunny stretches and total cloud cover, so the trees illuminated from the side.

In summer, the Black Forest appears dark and, in the lower sections, lonely and mysterious. In autumn, when the fog joins in, it becomes eerie, and you feel that you could get lost, which has never happened to us. Nor have we ever encountered goblins or giants. But you can get more reality out of the texts of tales about the Black Forest or from the region.

On the sunny paths, the opposite is true. You don't get lost here. The snow lay like icing sugar on the branches of the front tree, which I particularly liked.

The shot was taken without a tripod; the post-processing was done with Capture One, Nik Collection and Photoshop.

