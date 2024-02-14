Milky Way, Arches National Park, Utah, USA

The New Moon in February is one of my favorite astronomical events here in the high desert of Moab. Arches National Park's winter landscape and the windows section's elevation are perfect locations to observe the rising Galactic Center of The Milky Way.

It briefly appears as it rises close to dawn, and the night sky transitions to daybreak. I have used the transitioning twilight to stack 20 images in this composition. Combining the images gives me a view of the points of light from the dark sky, as well as the color of the sky that comes with the first light of morning.

