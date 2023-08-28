Charleston Bridge, South Carolina, USA

While exploring the area around Charleston, we came to this bridge. It was so dark out, except for the beautiful lights.

I walked around a bit, trying to capture the palette of blues and purples and the stars in the sky and around the lights.

I set up my tripod and experimented with the seconds until the vibrancy of the subject, lighting and details of the bridge became viable. I loved the way the end of the bridge melded into the distant land.

