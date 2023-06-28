    Search
    The Lonely Tree, Flamarens, Occitanie, France
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In August 2019, we were doing our second leg (425 km) of the Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle in France. Minimizing luggage weight is paramount for such an endeavour, so I limited my photography equipment to one camera, 2 lenses, and several memory cards. In 35 mm terms, I carried a 24-200 mm F4 lens and a 50 mm F1.4. Portability is one of the reasons I love my M4/3 gear. On that day, we hiked along a rural road. I was amazed to see this lovely, lonely tree on an enchanted hill. To show this image to its best, I chose a focal length of 200 mm (35mm equivalent). Each day of hiking along the famous Chemin de St-Jacques-de-Compostelle offers great opportunities to take marvellous photos and meet people from around the world.

