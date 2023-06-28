Monterosso, Liguria, Italy

The photograph in question refers to the Monterosso rock, also called Scoglio Nero or Padre Vecchio in the Cinque Terre in Liguria. A magical moment in the silence of the sea where I really wanted to stay for hours and hours contemplating the waves of the sea, their melodious sound, that sound that in the middle of the night seems to want to lull and reassure, well-being for the soul and the body.

I've always wanted to see the sea outside during the summer season to be away from people, their noise, and the pollution they cause. In fact, how can you photograph the beauty of the sea if it is full of bathers?

It is an area, unfortunately, very often subjected to landslides, so there is a composition of coarse sand and clastic rocks of sedimentary nature. The Green-Blue Path (SVA) is certainly the most famous route in the Cinque Terre National Park. The route, starting from the historic centre of Monterosso, connects the nearby towns Vernazza and Corniglia through the typical Ligurian coastal landscape.

Starting from the east, the Cinque Terre area, including Monterosso al Mare, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore, encloses the enchanting villages that enjoy this privileged position on the sea. A shot with slight underexposure is advisable to capture well the intensity of the water with this majestic central rock, a good minimalist landscape. The spring season is, in my opinion, the best to capture this type of landscape.

I used a Nikon Camera D3000 with an 18-55mm lens.

