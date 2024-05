On my regular trip to Kole wetlands in Trichur (Kerala, India), I was lucky to see a family of Pied kingfishers, parents and 3 fledglings.

The pied kingfisher (Ceryle rudis) is widely distributed in Asia, especially in wetlands. It has black and white plumage and a crest. It can be seen hovering over waterbodies, looking for a potential meal. Males have a double black band across the breast, while females have a single broken breast band.