    Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, Death Valley, California, USA
    By Zachary Kritzer

    It was a very windy morning when I hiked out on the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley. I started before sunrise to reach the less-travelled dunes in time for the light to illuminate the landscape.

    After a mile or so of hiking in strong winds and sand blasting my face, I finally reached a point I was happy with and waited for the light.

    It was very difficult to find a compelling composition at first, but when I saw what I call "the pyramid" in the distance, I knew I had my shot. Better yet, the blowing sand caught the sunlight and created a warm glow to backlight the dunes.


