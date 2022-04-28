Twin Islands, Sea of Cortez, Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The town of Loreto is on the eastern coast of Mexico's Baja peninsula and overlooks the Sea of Cortez. There a many islands just offshore which makes for great fishing and photo opportunities. For this shot, I had to scramble to the top of a 100 foot cliff overlooking the sea in the pre-dawn light. The sea was wonderfully calm and provided long exposure opportunities in many directions. This particular scene lit up as sunrise approached and I was struck by the fact that the two islands were almost mirror images of each other. The building light cooperated by painting each island a different color to complement the sky and sea. Foreground plants and 131mm focal length completed the composition

