Provo River Falls, Uinta Mountains, Utah, USA

The is a section of the Provo River Falls in the Uinta Mountains of Utah along Hwy 150, also known as Mirror Lake Highway. There are several falls and the two I captured are at the top section. I was heading east across the country when I came across these and had to stop. It's not often I pass a relatively good sized fall.

Total height of the falls is over 100 feet but no single falls is over 35 feet. The was is almost always cold so while it may be inviting during summer, it's still frigid. I was passing through here at the end of August and there was already snow on the higher peaks.

I love the sound of waterfalls. It would not be difficult for me to sit near one and fall asleep. It is one of my favorite sounds. And they're beautiful events.

