Pendleton Upper Waterfall, West Virginia, USA

The Pendleton waterfalls are in Blackwater State Park West Virginia. There are two falls and they can reach from the trail behind Pendleton Lake.

After about 0.3 miles there is no well-defined trail going down. This image was taken late afternoon. There was some late lateral light that created a beautiful feeling.

I crossed the creek to get an advantageous spot to photograph the fall. The fern in the middle of the waterfall was creating a point of interest.

West Virginia has many waterfalls but Pendleton is among my favorites.

