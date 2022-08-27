The Hvannadalshnukur, Hof, Oraefi, Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

After arriving in Reykjavik, Iceland and acclimating for a day, we flew to the far side of the island to the tiny airport at Hofn. As is often the case, the weather was ominous when we arrived, with dense clouds and high winds.

We picked our rental car at the airport and took off, intending to slowly work our way back towards Reykjavik and beyond. Being our first trip to Iceland, driving away from this isolated airport in such a sparsely populated area towards a wall of mountains and glaciers with bad weather clearly descending, left us wondering what we had gotten into! But the sight of the Hvannadalshnúkur and adjacent peaks swirling in the fog was unforgettable.

For the first of many times on that trip, I exited the car, pulled raingear on myself and the camera, and tried to steady the tripod in the wind shadow of the car against the 30+ knot winds. I bracketed heavily and came away with at this image as the best realization in the exceedingly flat light. It was a perfect "welcome to Iceland" and set the tone for the rest of our trip.

