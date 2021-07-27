Uncompahgre National Forest, Colorado, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

This image was a bit of a dramatic saga to finally capture. On my first attempt with a friend to hike in and find this spot, I came within a few hundred feet of the top side of the waterfall. We did find another waterfall in the area, however it was not meant to be that day to find this one. On my next trip to the area, I planned another attempt at locating it. Unfortunately I started where I left off the last time I was there. So I then ended up wandering a forested hillside on top of the canyon above for hours. I finally found a very treacherous path that led down through the forest to the water flowing at the bottom of the canyon. I then made my way up the narrow trail to the waterfall.

On that day, the light was not good and my photos didn't turn out great. But I was very excited to have found the waterfall! So in late spring of 2021, I was camping nearby. I decided to get up when the sun woke me up very early in the morning and head over to the parking area for the hike in. I pack my supplies and photography gear. I usually don't take my tall sturdy tripod on hikes, but I really wanted to make sure I was able to capture great photos on this trip to the waterfall. I hiked in and did a bit of exploring around the rocks and the water. I wanted to capture the stunning waterfall, but also some of the drama of the river flowing in the foreground. The morning light shining on the waterfall and into the canyon worked out perfectly.

