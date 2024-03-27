Pointe de Dinan, Crozon, Finistere, Brittany, France

For this blue hour assignment, I'm taking you to the Crozon peninsula after the forest and a pond at the end of September 2022. The Crozon peninsula is located in the far west of Brittany, which itself is in the far west of France. It is the cross-shaped peninsula between the 2 headlands of Finistère: Cap Sizun and Pointe Saint-Mathieu.

The photo was taken at the Pointe de Dinan, looking towards the beach at Koubou or Porzh Koubou in Breton. The beach at the bottom of the photo is well known to surfers from all over Europe for its great waves, and you'll find mainly their vans in the dirt car park at the Pointe de Dinan, especially at the end of September.

The photo was taken at the end of the blue hour, when the sun is still behind the horizon but illuminates the sky and clouds with a pink light. It's that moment between the blue hour and the golden hour.

This photo is somewhat impromptu, as it wasn't the purpose of my visit. It was on my way to a small point with an arch, the Château de Dinan, also known as the Château des Géants.

But the light in the sky, on the rocks in the foreground, was so beautiful that I stopped to capture the moment. I only took 2 shots because the moment was so fleeting. By the time I'd set up my tripod, which is vital for a 6-second exposure, and found a composition that worked, we were in the golden hour.

