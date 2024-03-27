Fan Pier , Boston, USA

This photo was taken in the Seaport District of Boston, Massachusetts, on a warm summer night after sunset. I was out at dinner and decided to take a walk down Fan Pier before heading home. I didn't have my camera with me because I was just in the city with some friends for dinner, so I decided to take a photo on my phone.

The skyline looks so beautiful at night. I've never been the biggest fan of the landscape here in Massachusetts. I find it so hard to go out and take photos, especially after living in Arizona while I was in college because the landscape is incredible.

There's something about the skyline at night. It brings a different beauty to buildings; I needed to capture the beauty of the lite on the skyline, with the lasting colour of sunset fading away. I love the glow of the green lights along the boardwalk, contrasting with the blue and last bit of orange in the sky. Blue Hour brings a different beauty to the skyline of Boston.

I love a good reflection photo. I wish the water were a little calmer here so the reflection was better. I need to go back to try to get a better shot on my camera. I would definitely suggest checking out this spot. During the week, it tends to be less busy. I don't think the time of year matters, but I would go during the fall or summer if you want to enjoy the weather as well as the view.

