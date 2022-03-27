Ohope Beach, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

About 5.30 one morning before work I was on OHope Beach watching a brillliant sun rise at the eastern end of the beach. After capturing a number of striking colourful images, I looked at my watch and realised I needed to head home to get ready for work.

I turned from the sunrise to look out to sea and immediately focused my camera on Moutohora Island out to sea. It was low tide and the colour spread from the sky across the waves and onto the wet sand of the beach. I removed the graduated filter that I'd had in place for the sunrise and took several images before the colours faded. It was a wonderful way to start the day before getting back to my normal workday.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

