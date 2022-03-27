North Kohala Coast, Kapa’au, Hawaii County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The north end of Hawaii's Big Island is dominated by the extinct Kohala volcano. Long ago, a massive landslide spilled much of Kohala's northeast flanks into the ocean, creating a series of canyons and islands offshore. The northernmost of these canyons is accessible on foot and the trail down provides several points where views to the south reveal all the eden-like canyons and islands in what has become an iconic Hawaiian scene.

The islands are uninhabited and there are no nearby ports that might make for an boatride to explore them. Similarly, the steep-sided canyons are very difficult to visit, requiring multiday hikes to traverse. As a result the islands and canyons, while closeby, have remained pristine for centuries. The waters and weather can be wild here, so I was fortunate on this early morning to find very calm air and seas. Only a light mist hung on the cliffs. A long exposure helped enhance the painterly scene. The islands were not lit by the sun from my viewpoint, contributing to their mysterious feel.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now