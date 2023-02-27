Nun’s Cross Farm is a well-known landmark and a remote bunkhouse on Dartmoor. It was built by hand in the 1870s by John Hooper and his wife Chris Marshall

Canon 5D Mk III

Canon 24-70mm f/4L

f/8, 1/200sec, ISO 100

You don’t often get snowfall in the southwest of England, so when it happens, the locals rush to Dartmoor National Park for all sorts of activities.

Photographers, in particular, are the first to face the treacherous back roads to get to a location in search of fresh snow before the crowds arrive and ruin the lovely snow scenes with footprints!

That day I headed towards Princetown in Devon. I had planned my location the night before when snow showers were forecasted. The conditions were spectacular at the start of the walk to Nuns Cross Farm. I experienced the most fantastic weather conditions as I walked towards a wall of soft fog in the sunshine. It soon cleared, revealing a band of ethereal mist above the old farm building in the distance.

I quickly took a few pictures of the evocative wintery scene using my 24-70mm lens before the mist drifted by. I then hiked downwards on the path, slipping and sliding to get closer to the farm. The weather quickly changed to heavy snowfall, providing the most quintessential wintery landscape as I sheltered under my umbrella smiling away.

Dartmoor is beautiful through the seasons, but the freshly laden snow looked particularly wonderful. As the say goes, 'it was the icing on the cake'. I loved the tufts of grass poking through the powdery snow. The ideally planted trees on either side of the old building looked almost intentional. That’s the magic of Dartmoor for you!

