Provo River Falls, Kamas, Summit County, Utah, USA

Picture Story

I came across Provo River Falls while heading east from Mirror Lake in Utah. It's just off of Utah Hwy 150, which is Mirror Lake Highway and is a gorgeous, multi-level fall, this being the upper portion.

There weren't many people as an early winter, or late summer storm, if you wish (It was August but snowed at elevation) made it a tad chilly, which was to my advantage as I was able to sit and listen to nothing but the roaring of these waters.

I miss Utah, it's a magical place.

