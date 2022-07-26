Windom Sunrise, MN, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I had awaken early to shoot the Buck Moon setting, but based on the cloud cover there was a high chance it would have been shrouded in clouds. On the way to that location, I passed this little drainage creek and I couldn't help but stop as the sun was breaking over the horizon.

The golden light trying to peek through the clouds indicated that the light would be amazing once a break happened. So, I quickly pulled over and set up. I'm glad I abandoned my quest for the moon, because when this happened it was a moment of magic. The sun washed the landscape in its golden light and I spent the rest of golden hour listening to the sounds of the creek and the songbirds.

