Shi-Shi Beach, Washington, USA

What a wonderful site to see on my early morning sea walk. The lead lines all came together to guide the way to the beautiful stacks. I am always amazed at how nature creates such amazing scenes, which vary with each new day's dawning.

I was thankful for the low tide so that I would not have to give up any equipment to Poseidon. My tripod was ready to balance in the 'quick sand' like the ocean floor, my camera set to balance the lights and shadows, and a cloth was ready for the moisture on the lens. It was a beautiful morning!

