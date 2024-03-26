Zaanse Schanse, Amsterdam, Netherlands

As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting its final golden hues over the quaint Dutch landscape, I took the opportunity to capture the iconic Zaanse Schans windmills in the ethereal light of the blue hour.

With my camera bag slung over my shoulder and tripod in hand, I made my way to the harbour. The air was crisp, carrying the scent of blooming flowers and freshly cut grass. The sky above was beginning to shift from a vibrant blue to a delicate shade of lavender, signalling the approaching magic hour.

Arriving at the harbour, I carefully set up my camera, adjusting the settings to capture the stunning scene before me. The row of windmills stood proudly against the pastel sky, their blades still against the fading light. The canal's water reflected the soft colours above, creating a mirror-like surface that seemed to stretch on endlessly.

As daylight's last remnants faded, I started working on my composition. The slow shutter speed smoothed the water's surface, transforming it into a serene canvas that perfectly complemented the dreamy hues of the sky.

