Te Anau, Fiordland, New Zealand

The small town of Te Anau lies at the foot of Lake Te Anau - the second largest lake in New Zealand and largest on the South Island - and is the gateway to Fiordland National Park, itself the largest National Park in the country.

An elevated lookout point a few minutes' drive from the town affords this spectacular sunset view over the lake and the Murchison mountains beyond, with the town itself hidden in silhouette below. What was striking about the scene on this occasion was the presence of so much snow in the mountains at the end of May and a bit of luck with the light filling the sky the way it did. More often than not, skies here at this time of the year are cloudy and dull, and the scene much less interesting. Indeed, we were subjected to four nights and four days of constant heavy rain just hours after this image was made.

Fiordland is an extraordinary place to photograph, and Te Anau is a good place to base. The harsh weather conditions of the more remote parts of the region can be challenging. Still, they also add a unique facet to the beauty of the landscape: soaring rugged snow-capped peaks, crystal clear rivers and creeks, deep, lush valleys, endless beech forests and beautiful lakes. It is an unspoilt wilderness, much of which remains inaccessible and unexplored. Winter and spring are the best times to visit, but keep an eye on the weather! Road closures can happen at short notice, especially on the spectacular Milford Road between Te Anau and Milford Sound.

