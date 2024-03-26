Old Lock Keepers Cottage, Topsham, Devon, England

This wonderful old building is located on a small piece of land between the River Exe and Exeter Canal. It was originally built for lock keepers around 1800 and has since been a cafe and holiday let. It's currently owned by Exeter City Council, and it has remained closed. It's a location I've wanted to photograph for some time, and after checking the weather forecast and the app Photographer's Ephemeris, I headed there in the dark.

This was a perfect start to the day, well before sunrise. It was my 3rd visit in 4 consecutive days with mirror-like water and misty sub-zero temperatures on the canal. The view of the Old Lock Keepers Cottage on the opposite bank was stunning, with the blue and magenta light. I find the early mornings more tranquil and love the peace while taking photos before the crowds arrive.

I had plenty of time to choose a composition and check my settings. The thick frost on the grass and wooden bench was an attractive foreground. I liked the texture and tone of reeds on the banks of the canal. I set the camera up on a sturdy tripod for a long exposure image at ISO 100, f11, for 25 seconds. I used a cable release and a 2-second timer. My choice of lens was the 24-70mm f2.8L for its versatility and sharpness.

I have found that with good planning, you will significantly increase your chances of taking memorable blue-hour landscape photos.

