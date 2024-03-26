Biebrza National Park, Poland

The picture was taken in Biebrza National Park, the largest national park in Poland. Each spring, the Biebrza River floods surrounding areas, creating huge, open spaces of water that attract numerous species of birds. Although the area is quite wild, there are human settlements on the western bank of the river.

The locals move along the river and backwaters using specific boats. One of them, the old one, is seen in the photo. I chose a windless dawn to take this picture to emphasize the peacefulness of this place.

