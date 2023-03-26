Mount Rainier, Tipsoo Lake, WA, USA

I had spent the night up at the Sunrise Region with a couple of friends, shooting the full moon eclipse on a cold early October night. My friends had to work in the morning, but I had taken the day off, so I drove up to Tipsoo Lake for sunrise.

The moon was slowly setting behind Mount Rainier as the sun was rising. It was a great night shooting and an even better sunrise experience, and I was so glad that I took the time to go up to Tipsoo Lake.

