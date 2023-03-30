Vestrahorn Mountain, Stokksnes Peninsula, Iceland

After travelling to and around Iceland, my wife and I finally arrived at the main event. Vestahorn mountain is located on the Stokksnes Peninsula, close to the town of Hofn in southeast Iceland. It is made out of iron and magnesium–rich gabbro rock, which leads to its dark and jagged appearance.

When you stand in front of this inspiring mass, you are immediately humbled by its resilience to mother nature. A truly epic mountain to reach after an amazing journey to this spectacular place on earth.

