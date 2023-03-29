Hidden Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA

Inspired by public television programs about America’s National Parks, I visited Glacier National Park in the summer of 2000. I attempted to capture the amazing landscape with my Minolta film camera. I was an inexperienced landscape photographer, and my photos were not what I had envisioned, but the experience compelled me to study the art of landscape photography.

Nineteen years later, I returned to Glacier with a new camera and years of experience under my belt. I hiked many of the most popular trails, covering 110 miles in 7 days. The Hidden Lake Trail was one of the shortest but allowed me to capture one of the most beautiful scenes in the park. I arrived shortly after sunrise and was treated to the morning light breaking through the low clouds, remnants of a late-night storm.

