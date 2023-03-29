    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Hidden Lake, Glacier National Park, Montana, USA
    By David DesRochers

    Inspired by public television programs about America’s National Parks, I visited Glacier National Park in the summer of 2000. I attempted to capture the amazing landscape with my Minolta film camera. I was an inexperienced landscape photographer, and my photos were not what I had envisioned, but the experience compelled me to study the art of landscape photography.

    Nineteen years later, I returned to Glacier with a new camera and years of experience under my belt. I hiked many of the most popular trails, covering 110 miles in 7 days. The Hidden Lake Trail was one of the shortest but allowed me to capture one of the most beautiful scenes in the park. I arrived shortly after sunrise and was treated to the morning light breaking through the low clouds, remnants of a late-night storm.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®