Awosting Falls, Minnewaska State Park Preserve, New York, USA

Minnewaska State Park at the foothills of the Catskill Mountains offers much to hikers, rock climbers, mountain bikers, and photographers. On this day, my wife and I hiked to the bottom of Awosting Falls to capture this shot, which was created from the mist of falling water built up over time. Needless to say, the waterfall wasn't the only icy thing. The trail led down a traverse in the wall of the cliff that had a combination of snow and ice, but mostly ice. We made it down safely that day only to find out that the park rangers closed off the trailhead due to the danger it posed.

I have been to Minnewaska State Park many times in all seasons. It offers uncluttered views of the Hudson Valley in NY – also some fine glacial rock formations and lakes. There is a line of cliffs called the Shawangunk's that are famed for rock climbing and bouldering. I often carry my camera gear as well as my mountain bike, park the car and then decide what course to take; I have yet to do both at the same time.

Getting there: the park is about an hour north of New York City. Getting off the NY Thruway at New Paltz, NY, head west on 299 and make a right on 55/44. There are 3 parking lots, the first being Mohonk Preserve West Trapps Trailhead, the second is Peterskill At Minnewaska State Park Preserve, and finally, closest to the waterfall is Minnewaska State Park Preserve Main Gate. From the main gate, you can drive and park at Lake Minnewaska at the Minnewaska Visitor Center.

