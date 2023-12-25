    Search
    The Palouse, Colfax, Washington, USA
    By Earl Robicheaux

    To be a good photographer, not a good post-processor, one needs to study traditional artists to develop a sense of composition and use of color. These two elements are critical. Think of your sensor as a canvas where you decide what goes where.

    In this picture, I chose to put the barns in the upper right quadrant while using the hills' features as context. Discover where your eyes wander.

