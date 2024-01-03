Lago di Misurina, Dolomites, Italy

My first instinct on opening the blinds and seeing this view was just to shoot it where I stood.

However, I wanted the window box flowers in focus, and I didn't have much time. So I walked to the back of the room and zoomed in over the flowers.

By stepping back, everything is further away in your view, and then zooming in compresses the objects in the image, making them look closer together.

However this is an illusion, it is your position that is the key to this.

