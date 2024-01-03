The Old Cattle Pier, Point Nepean, Victoria, Australia

Study Composition

A great way to learn about and improve the composition of your photographs is to take lots and lots of photos. Get out with the camera as often as you can and experiment. Discover how to lead the viewers' eyes on a journey through your image using contrast, colour, lines, supporting subjects and a main subject.

Review your images and think about what works, what doesn't, and why.

